HYDRAA chief’s gunman shoots self

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old Armed Reserve (AR) police constable, Muthyalapati Krishna Chaitanya, attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service pistol at his residence in Sri Surya Nagar Colony, Hayathnagar, on Sunday.

Chaitanya, a 2020-batch AR constable currently working as a gunman to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, was immediately shifted to Kamineni Hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

Ranganath said the constable was under severe financial stress following losses incurred through betting and gaming apps over the past two years. He had also been facing family issues and had gone away from home for a brief period around three months ago. The official added that Chaitanya was suffering from neurological problems, including brain clots. Hayathnagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In a medical bulletin, Kamineni Hospital said the patient was brought in a comatose state and a CT scan revealed extensive skull and brain fractures. He is currently under intensive neurocritical care. Doctors said the next 48 hours are crucial and continuous monitoring and supportive treatment are under way.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)