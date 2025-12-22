Young readers, new authors steal the show at Hyderabad Book Fair

HYDERABAD: The 38th Hyderabad Book Fair drew a large crowd on Sunday, with bibliophiles thronging the stalls and flipping through pages of timeless classics, trendy bestsellers and rare finds. Along with an expansive collection of fiction and non-fiction, this year’s fair has seen a notable surge in books by young and emerging authors.

Beyond the rows of bookstalls, the fair’s standout attraction has been the eight-foot-tall ‘Book Inspiration Pylon’, which became a popular photo spot, especially among youngsters. Equally engaging was the writers’ hall, where visitors were seen interacting directly with authors.

About 368 stalls have been set up, and among the most sought-after titles this year are recent releases by Arundhati Roy, Zadie Smith, Eleanor Catton and Sudha Murty. As in previous editions, Telugu literature and competitive exam books remain in high demand, publishers said.

“We have tried to bring in as many new titles and genres as possible, and we are happy to see strong footfall, especially from youngsters. We are also offering a 20% discount on all books,” said Sameer Yadav of Penguin Publications.

Y Mahesh of Anvikshiki Publishers said, “We have been participating in the fair for the past five years, but this year the demand from young readers is particularly high, especially for books on Telugu cinema and Telugu literature.”

Apart from bookstalls, Zahid’s calligraphy stall emerged as an instant favourite among visitors.

Author Bhavana Atmakuri said the turnout was reassuring. “The huge footfall shows that the love for books is very much alive,” she said, adding that she writes across multiple genres.