Crime in Telangana's Rachakonda up 15% this year

HYDERABAD: Crime in the Rachakonda commissionerate rose by 15% in 2025, with 33,040 cases registered against 28,626 in 2024.

Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu said ordinary thefts, robberies, dacoities and murders for gain declined. The execution of 4,121 non-bailable warrants to achieve zero-NBW status reflected strong legal follow-through.

Property crimes dropped by 15% due to visible policing, quicker response, monitoring through suspect sheets and arrests of potential offenders, with police also attributing the decline to some habitual offenders moving out of the area. A total of 570 grave offences were reported and all were detected within the stipulated time. All 73 murder cases registered during the year were also detected. “This is unusual, but every case was detected,” the CP said.

Police opened 75 new rowdy sheets in 2025, with efforts focused on reform through social engagement, including deployment for traffic regulation.

Only 1.2% of rape cases false

Of the 326 rape cases registered, over 75% of the accused were known to the victims — 184 friends, 37 family members and 35 neighbours. Only four cases (1.22%) were found to be false.

Crime against women rose by 4% over the previous year. In NDPS cases, contraband worth `20.01 crore was seized and 495 accused were arrested (Telangana: 322, other states: 172, other country: one). Police opened 227 NDPS suspect sheets.

The CP said several kidnapping and abduction cases were linked to elopements, which have increased due to societal changes and wider use of mobile phones and communication platforms.