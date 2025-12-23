Foreign officers among 20 awarded BTech at MCEME convocation

HYDERABAD: Twenty officers, including four from friendly foreign countries, were awarded BTech degrees at the 108th convocation ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-44) course held at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Monday.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit presided over the ceremony and handed over the certificates.

Addressing the graduating officers, Air Marshal Dixit congratulated them on completing a crucial phase of their professional journey and on assuming higher responsibilities as technical officers of the Indian Army. He highlighted MCEME’s vital role in imparting strong engineering foundations, systems thinking and discipline required for modern, technology-driven battlefields. Drawing from recent operational experiences, he stressed the need to integrate leadership with technology and underscored ethical leadership, adaptability and lifelong learning.

An exhibition of innovative projects developed by the officers was also organised, showcasing advancements in emerging technologies and the spirit of Atmanirbharta in defence. A project on AI-based automation software for streamlining academic results was adjudged the best.