GHMC submits final delimitation draft for 300 wards to state government, approval awaited

HYDERABAD: After scrutinising suggestions and objections, the GHMC has submitted the final draft report on the delimitation of 300 municipal election wards to the state government on Monday.

The exercise followed the publication of the preliminary draft notification on December 9. Officials said over 5,945 applications were received from the public and political parties, while views expressed during a special GHMC council meeting were also considered.

The technical committee accepted several representations, including the renaming of wards based on prominent geographical features and the modification of certain natural boundaries. Over 30 wards have been renamed and boundaries of some wards revised. Officials said long-established ward names such as Bagh Amberpet, Vanasthalipuram and Monda Market were retained or restored. Some newly proposed names, including DD Colony, were also modified.

With the final draft submitted, only formal government approval remains. A final notification is expected within a day or two.