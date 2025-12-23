Hyderabad to get one more urban forest park at Sahebnagar

HYDERABAD: The 102 acres of forest land in Sahebnagar Kalan village, recently cleared by the Supreme Court after decades of litigation, will be developed into an urban park on the lines of KBR National Park, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Dr C Suvarna said on Monday.

Describing the conclusion of the Sahebnagar Kalan case as a relief achieved by sustained and coordinated efforts over several years, Dr Suvarna stated that the land will be fenced and developed as an urban forest.

She said the state government had pursued several long-running legal battles to protect forest land, including disputes involving nearly 300 acres in Shamshabad and around 100 acres in parts of Rangareddy district. In many cases, she said, claimants had approached courts using forged, fabricated or manipulated documents. On Monday, officials involved in pursuing the case were felicitated at the KBR Park.

The dispute centred on the Gurramguda Reserve Forest Block, which has a documented legal history spanning more than five decades. The forest block, spread over 465 acres, was notified under Section 4 of the Forest Act in 1971, covering lands in Sy. No. 201 of Sahebnagar (Poramboke), Sy. No. 93 of Turkayamjal (Kancha) and Sy. No. 140/1 of Nadergul village.