HYDRAA reclaims state land worth Rs 2,500 crore

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA reclaimed 23.16 acres of prime government land at Neknampur in Hyderabad’s IT corridor. The land, located in Survey No. 20 of Neknampur village in Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, is valued at over Rs 2,500 crore.

HYDRAA fenced the entire extent and installed boards declaring it government land to prevent further encroachments. Several illegal structures were demolished earlier, while additional compound walls and sheds were removed on Monday.

A criminal case has been registered at Narsingi police station against Md Ibrahim for allegedly creating forged documents. Officials said Ibrahim claimed to have purchased the land in 1975 using fabricated records, while the P Pochaiah family surfaced in 2019 claiming ownership of the same land.

The action followed complaints about systematic encroachment by land grabbers. HYDRAA officials conducted a field-level inquiry with revenue and municipal authorities and confirmed through records that the land belonged to the government.

Despite its classification as government land, attempts were made to grab it using fake ownership documents and pattadar passbooks. Following court directions, revenue officials carried out a ground verification and submitted a report confirming government ownership. Locals welcomed the action and urged authorities to develop the land as a green zone.