Imposter held for conning conductors in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kachiguda police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man, K Sudheer, for allegedly posing as a TGSRTC Vigilance Officer and cheating several conductors.

The accused used WhatsApp profile pictures of TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar and the current MD, VS Nagi Reddy. East Zone DCP B Bala Swamy said the accused was involved in 10 cases, including nine cheating cases and one two-wheeler theft case, registered across the tri-commissionerates.

Sudheer was facing financial difficulties and initially stayed near the MGBS bus station before shifting to a hostel. During this period, he frequently interacted with RTC drivers and conductors, through whom he gained knowledge of vigilance monitoring procedures. He also accessed RTC-related information through online sources.

Observing that some conductors on long-distance routes neglected their duties and occasionally slept while on duty, the accused secretly recorded videos of them. He then impersonated an RTC Vigilance Officer and extorted money by threatening action.