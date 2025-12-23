Kite festival at rejuvenated lakes, says Telangana Chief Secretary

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed officials to organise a Kite Festival from January 13, as part of Sankranti celebrations. He asked departments to propose a suitable name, branding and logo to give the festival a distinct identity and wider visibility.

The chief secretary reviewed preparations at a meeting held on Monday. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted the festival venues to include lakes rejuvenated by HYDRAA, with the aim of showcasing the restoration works carried out on these water bodies.

GHMC, HMDA and HYDRAA have been directed to nominate one dedicated officer each to supervise and coordinate arrangements at the selected locations. Ministers will visit the rejuvenated lakes from the first week of January to review arrangements and preparedness.

During the meeting, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath made a presentation on tanks and lakes restored across the city. Tourism Corporation managing director Valluri Kranti said several events have been lined up as part of the Sankranti celebrations.