Manish Kumar documents Nizams legacy

For award-winning photographer Manish Kumar, taking a picture has always been about following a sense of curiosity rather than just mastering a craft. Based in Hyderabad and with 15 years of experience under his belt, his latest project, Documenting: Legacy of the Nizams, feels like a real turning point. It’s a series that looks at both history and technique through a different lens — literally. Featuring Sahebzadi Feroze Jahan Begum, granddaughter of VII Nizam of Hyderabad, the entire shoot was done on an iPhone as a bit of a creative experiment.

Speaking about how the documentary came to life, Manish expresses, “I have been living in Hyderabad for almost 16 years now and the city’s deep history has always drawn me in. I often visit its historical monuments because I am a history lover. When I met Sahebzadi Feroze Jahan Begum and learned she carries the legacy of the Nizam. I felt inspired to bring Hyderabad’s history and royalty together through this shoot.”