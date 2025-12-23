Manish Kumar documents Nizams legacy

For award-winning photographer Manish Kumar, taking a picture has always been about following a sense of curiosity rather than just mastering a craft. Based in Hyderabad and with 15 years of experience under his belt, his latest project, Documenting: Legacy of the Nizams, feels like a real turning point. It’s a series that looks at both history and technique through a different lens — literally. Featuring Sahebzadi Feroze Jahan Begum, granddaughter of VII Nizam of Hyderabad, the entire shoot was done on an iPhone as a bit of a creative experiment.
Speaking about how the documentary came to life, Manish expresses, “I have been living in Hyderabad for almost 16 years now and the city’s deep history has always drawn me in. I often visit its historical monuments because I am a history lover. When I met Sahebzadi Feroze Jahan Begum and learned she carries the legacy of the Nizam. I felt inspired to bring Hyderabad’s history and royalty together through this shoot.”
It’s quite a jump to go from high-end professional gear to shooting on iPhone, but for Manish, it was a very deliberate move to keep things low-key. “I have been shooting for more than a decade now and have used Sony, Canon and Nikon, so this felt like a conscious creative experiment. I wanted to avoid intimidating Sahebzadi with heavy gear and also not draw attention. Using an iPhone gave me flexibility to focus on lighting and framing, capture natural moments in a documentary style, and respect the historical setting of Qutub Shahi Tombs,” he explains.
Of course, when you’re dealing with such a significant family history, you have to get it right. Manish was aware of the responsibility on his shoulders. “I think the first and foremost thing for me was documenting her with dignity and respect that I did not want to misrepresent. So while speaking with her and creating the mood board, I carefully planned the poses, studied historical references, and ensured everything was aligned,” he admits.
This documentary feels less like a finished chapter and more like the beginning of a longer journey. The documentary is live on Instagram and Facebook, and will soon find a more personal home on Feroze Jahan Begum’s blog as well. But his curiosity is already moving beyond Hyderabad. He hopes to take the project to other cities, where architecture and living royalty continue to coexist.