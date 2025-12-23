New language of gifting with Madihah Home

Walking into the store is designed to feel less like entering a retail space and more like stepping into a layered home. That sensorial experience, explains Shikha, was intentional. “The core idea was to create a space that feels like a journey rather than a traditional store. Madihah Hyderabad reflects how we see luxury today — intimate, layered and deeply personal,” she says. Drawing from the city’s cultural legacy, the space balances heritage with modern refinement, allowing craftsmanship and quiet elegance to take centre stage.