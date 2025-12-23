New language of gifting with Madihah Home

Blending refined aesthetics with thoughtful craftsmanship, Madihah Home by Shikha Bhasin and Kritarth Bhasin continues its growth journey with the launch of its Hyderabad store at Banjara Hills, marking a significant expansion into South India. The new space brings together the brand’s luxury décor, furniture, tableware and handcrafted accents, while also introducing its exclusive Wedding Gifting Collection and Luxury Wedding Invitation range. As Hyderabad emerges as a key market for design-led living and grand celebrations, the founders speak to CE about building a destination for elevated homes and memorable occasions.
Walking into the store is designed to feel less like entering a retail space and more like stepping into a layered home. That sensorial experience, explains Shikha, was intentional. “The core idea was to create a space that feels like a journey rather than a traditional store. Madihah Hyderabad reflects how we see luxury today — intimate, layered and deeply personal,” she says. Drawing from the city’s cultural legacy, the space balances heritage with modern refinement, allowing craftsmanship and quiet elegance to take centre stage.
For Kritarth, bringing multiple verticals together felt instinctive. “These verticals naturally coexist in real life. A wedding invitation leads to gifting, gifting leads to décor, and décor shapes how people host and celebrate,” he explains. Housing everything under one roof allows customers to experience Madihah holistically, visualising how pieces come together rather than viewing categories in isolation.
The Hyderabad store’s curation reflects the city’s refined yet celebratory sensibility. Shikha shares that the brand led with its most sculptural and versatile offerings. “We were intentional about showcasing décor accents, metal and glass tableware, festive gifting hampers and baby announcements,” she narrates.
While Madihah’s visual language remains consistent, each city subtly shapes its expression. “Our foundation remains the same — balance, craftsmanship, timeless design and everlasting memories. However, we allow each city to influence the palette, layout and emphasis,” explains Kritarth. Hyderabad, he notes, called for softer opulence, warmer tones and restrained detailing. “It’s not about changing identity, but responding respectfully to a city’s rhythm,” he adds.
That sensitivity extends to Hyderabad’s appreciation for artisanal work. “The city’s craft culture influenced our focus on handcrafted surfaces, metal finishes and glass detailing — pieces that celebrate skill over excess,” Shikha expresses.
At the heart of Madihah’s design philosophy is a slow, intentional process. “We begin with emotion and intention — defining the story a piece is meant to celebrate. Materials, form and function follow, with longevity always in mind,” shares Kritarth.
This approach mirrors shifting consumer preferences. “Younger buyers are increasingly intentional. They value craftsmanship, prefer fewer meaningful pieces and seek décor that serves a purpose,” observes Shikha, noting that functional luxury now defines indulgence.
The same evolution is visible in weddings. “Couples today want authentic narratives. There’s a move towards personalised stories and layered details rather than overt ornamentation,” adds Kritarth, with invitations and gifts increasingly viewed as keepsakes.