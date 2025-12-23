Telangana HC begins hearing on TGPSC appeals on Gr-1

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday commenced hearing a batch of writ appeals filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and others challenging a single judge’s order setting aside the results of the Group-1 examinations.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard arguments for some time before adjourning the matter to December 23 for further hearing.

The appeals arise from the order passed on September 9 by Justice N Rajeshwar Rao, who had quashed the final marks list and the general ranking list of the Group-1 Mains examination. The single judge had directed the TGPSC to undertake a manual re-evaluation of all Group-1 Mains answer scripts. The judge had further ordered that if such re-evaluation was found to be not feasible, the Commission should conduct a fresh Mains examination for all candidates who had qualified in the preliminary examination.

Aggrieved by the said directions, the TGPSC and other appellants approached the bench.

During an earlier hearing on September 24, 2024, the bench had granted interim relief by extending the stay of the single judge’s order and permitted the TGPSC to issue appointment orders to selected candidates, subject to the final outcome of the pending writ appeals.

The matter will now be taken up for further consideration on December 23.