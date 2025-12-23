Telangana HC junks PIL alleging land encroachment at Tukkuguda

HYDERABAD: Citing vague pleadings and lack of authenticated details, the Telangana High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale encroachment by a private developer near Hyderabad.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin dismissed the PIL filed by Kukkala Krishna, which alleged encroachment and illegal construction by M/s Vertex Developers LLP in connection with its Vertex KLR GIGA CITI project at Tukkuguda Airport View Point.

The petitioner claimed that the developer had encroached on 97 acres of land belonging to the Airport Authority of India and was carrying out illegal constructions in various survey numbers of Mankhal village, Tukkuguda Municipality, Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy, allegedly after obtaining permissions from authorities such as HMDA, RERA and other departments.

However, the Bench was not convinced with the submissions made by B Baliah, counsel for the petitioner, observing that the pleadings were incomplete and suffered from serious ambiguity. The Court noted that the petition failed to specify the exact parcels of land allegedly encroached upon, the relevant survey numbers, or the statutory authorities that had granted construction permissions.