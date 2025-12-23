Three Maharashtrian women killed, 11 injured as lorry rams car in Telangana

ADILABAD : Three women were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a lorry hit a stationary Bolero from behind near the Indharam ‘X’ Crossroads in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district.

A total of 23 daily-wagers from Maharashtra were going for paddy plantation work in Karimnagar district. They stopped at the Indharam ‘X’ Crossroads to go to washroom when the lorry crashed into the Bolero.

The deceased were identified as L Meena (45), a native of Chandalguda, Leela Bhai Balaji Madari (65), hailing from Deegari, and Vimal Bai Arun Soyam (45), a native of Sawli tehsil headquarters in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Jaipur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Mancherial Government Hospital.