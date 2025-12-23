Two foreigners held in narcotics case linked to Nigerian cartel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two African women allegedly linked to a Nigerian drug cartel were arrested by EAGLE in connection with a case registered at Masab Tank police station.

The accused Cathy Hanchabila (28), a Malawi national, and Ellena Kasakatira (48), a Senegal national, are residents of Mumbai. Police said the arrests followed the earlier apprehension of two drug peddlers caught with 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA. Police found that the contraband had been sourced through two foreign women who transported the drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Officials said the women allegedly met a Nigerian drug peddler at a late-night gathering in Nalasopara and were later asked to deliver a parcel to Hyderabad. Further probe is underway to trace other members of the network.