Wife among three held for man’s murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Medipally police arrested three persons, including the victim’s wife, for the murder of a 45-year-old man at Boduppal earlier this month.

The victim, VJ Ashok, a logistics manager at a private university, was found dead at his residence in East Brundavan Colony on December 12. His wife, J Purnima, had initially reported that he collapsed in the washroom and was declared dead at a government hospital in Malkajgiri.

Police said suspicion arose after injuries were noticed on Ashok’s cheek and neck. Further probe, including analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence, led to the arrest of Purnima (36), Paleti Mahesh (22), a construction worker from Prakasam district in AP, and Bhukya Sai Kumar alias Sai (22), a student from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to police, Purnima was allegedly in a relationship with Mahesh, which Ashok had suspected, leading to frequent disputes. On December 11, after Ashok returned home from work, Mahesh and Sai allegedly restrained and assaulted him while Purnima held his legs. Mahesh is accused of strangling Ashok to death.

Police said the accused changed the victim’s clothes and destroyed evidence to make the death appear natural.