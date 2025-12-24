Glow, lift and reset with Lyma

The first thing most people notice after a good facial is not just their skin, but how they feel. Lighter, calmer, almost as if someone has pressed a reset button. That sense of balance sits at the heart of the Lyma Lift Facial at Glow Clinic, Banjara Hills, which is changing how we think about skincare, moving it beyond quick fixes and into something that feels restorative in a deeper way.
The facial was introduced at the Glow Clinic with a clear philosophy rather than as a passing trend. Speaking about this, founder and chief-dermatologist of Glow Clinic, Dr Varshini Reddy says, “Self-care has always been an integral part of the clinic and is one of the reasons Glow Clinic was started to bring high-end, ultra-effective facials with the best skin technology from around the world and merge them with hand techniques, something that was not done in India before. How one feels after a facial is as important as skin-level results. The focus is on working with the mind and nervous system regulation as much as the skin, releasing deep-rooted tension from the neck and shoulders through fascia work.”
From a medical point of view, the science behind the Lyma facial offers reassurance. Explaining how it works, Dr Divya Siddavaram, senior dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “The Lyma Lift Facial is a non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatment that prioritises cellular health. This facial is often called cold laser treatment because the treatment technology stimulates skin cells without causing heat damage. The laser penetrates deep into the skin layers and encourages cellular repair, improves circulation, and supports natural collagen production.”
Although the Lyma Pro laser is often associated with celebrity skincare, it is designed for everyday life. Addressing this, Dr Varshini says, “Skincare and facials are not reserved only for celebrities or red-carpet moments, even though results before events are phenomenal. For a working professional or an overworked mother, a monthly facial is equally essential as part of self-care. The Lyma Lift Facial can be customised into 60 or 90 minute protocols that quickly lift, de-puff, and rejuvenate the skin. The cold infrared laser has no downtime and can be added to any facial, making it easy to fit into a busy lifestyle.”
Safety is another reason the Lyma facial appeals to many. Highlighting how it differs from aggressive lasers, Dr Divya says, “Lyma Pro doesn’t use heat, it carries no risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or scarring, making it safe for all skin tones. It delivers a cold, low-level laser that works at a cellular level, stimulating skin cells to repair and regenerate without causing any damage to the skin barrier. It does not burn, resurface, or injure the skin this technology supports the skin’s natural biological processes. That is what makes the Lyma Pro a zero-damage treatment.”
The experience is also deeply rooted in touch. Talking about this aspect, Dr Varshini notes, “The power of touch in the facials cannot be emphasised enough. Fascia release and lifting techniques help sculpt and lift the face while enhancing lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. This releases tension, regulates mood and the nervous system, and gives a visibly sculpted face almost immediately. While results are not permanent, maintaining them with monthly sessions shows dramatic improvement. The Lyma Lift enhances these results further by combining infrared laser technology with hands-on techniques for deeper sculpting and lifting.”
When it comes to results, expectations are kept realistic. From a dermatologist’s perspective, Dr Divya says, “Patients can expect better skin tone, mild lifting, improved texture, and a healthy glow. These results build with repeated sessions rather than appearing overnight. However, it should be seen as a skin-strengthening and maintenance treatment rather than a substitute for surgical or injectable procedures.”