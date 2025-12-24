Glow, lift and reset with Lyma

The first thing most people notice after a good facial is not just their skin, but how they feel. Lighter, calmer, almost as if someone has pressed a reset button. That sense of balance sits at the heart of the Lyma Lift Facial at Glow Clinic, Banjara Hills, which is changing how we think about skincare, moving it beyond quick fixes and into something that feels restorative in a deeper way.

The facial was introduced at the Glow Clinic with a clear philosophy rather than as a passing trend. Speaking about this, founder and chief-dermatologist of Glow Clinic, Dr Varshini Reddy says, “Self-care has always been an integral part of the clinic and is one of the reasons Glow Clinic was started to bring high-end, ultra-effective facials with the best skin technology from around the world and merge them with hand techniques, something that was not done in India before. How one feels after a facial is as important as skin-level results. The focus is on working with the mind and nervous system regulation as much as the skin, releasing deep-rooted tension from the neck and shoulders through fascia work.”