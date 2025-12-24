Prakriti Nautiyal: Every character leaves something behind

Looking back at her journey, Prakriti credits her early instinct and her mother’s encouragement. “When I was very young, around five or six, I used to enact scenes in front of the mirror, and my mother would say I should go into acting. She pushed me, believing I would be a good actor. Later, I got a DD National documentary and then got into the Gujarati industry and realised this was meant for me, auditioned for TV, came to Mumbai ten years ago, got a role, and have continued since then,” she recalls.

Her past roles, including parts in Barrister Babu, Pavitra Rishta and Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, continue to shape her approach. Reflecting on how characters leave an imprint, she explains, “When we play a character, we sometimes become that character, not completely but to some extent, and I have carried parts of those characters into my real life. Even when I do not want to, some negativity stays with me. While playing a very negative role, I unknowingly absorbed those traits. At times I become aggressive and realise it mirrors my previous character, so we must wisely choose what to take and what to leave behind.”

On long and tiring shoot days, the actor finds comfort in companionship. “We actually have a lot of fun on set because most of the actors are from Mumbai and since we live in the same building, we have become very good friends. Over time, we have turned into a family, so we spend time together watching films, talking about acting, and that is how we manage it,” she says, also mentioning evening badminton sessions as her recent Hyderabad discovery.