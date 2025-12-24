Prakriti Nautiyal: Every character leaves something behind

Prakriti Nautiyal has found herself in a new rhythm of work and life as she currently features in Shehzaadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, which airs on Star Plus. The show, a Hindi remake of the popular Telugu serial Karthika Deepam, has brought the actor to Hyderabad for an extended shoot, placing her in the role of Bhagyashree, a warm and positive character who is also the mother of the main protagonist. For Prakriti, the project marks both a professional shift and a personal learning curve, shaped by a new industry, a new city and a layered character.
Speaking about what drew her to the show, she recalls being intrigued right from the first call. “When I got the call for this project, I was told that it’s a remake of a very popular Telugu show called Karthika Deepam and that the entire crew would be from the Telugu industry,” she says, adding that the chance to work with a completely new team excited her. “I have never worked with that industry before, so I was keen to join and understand their shooting patterns and the way they work,” Prakriti further adds.
Moving base from Mumbai to Hyderabad has also been an experience in itself. Sharing her first impressions of the city, she says, “Amazing, actually. I was aware the biryani here is very good, but I had not visited Hyderabad before, so shifting here was a very different experience. I am from the North, so the culture, food, and people made it a great and sweet experience overall.”
Working with a largely Telugu-speaking crew brought its own set of early-day challenges. Describing her first day on set, she admits, “It was very different and I could not understand what the crew was talking about, and even they did not understand Hindi well, so we spoke in sign language, but now I am learning Telugu, little by little, basic words like evandi, tiskondi, velandi, a little of everything.”
She also notes the difference in shooting styles, explaining, “Here prompting is common, which is new for us, while learning dialogues is natural for Hindi TV actors. It took time, but after four months we are getting used to each other.”
Playing Bhagyashree required emotional recalibration, especially given her age. Reflecting on the preparation, she says, “I am just 31 and I am playing the mother of a character who is also my age, so it was initially difficult to emote as a mother.” To bridge that gap, she shares, “I watched episodes of Karthika Deepam and observed how mothers around me behave.”
Looking back at her journey, Prakriti credits her early instinct and her mother’s encouragement. “When I was very young, around five or six, I used to enact scenes in front of the mirror, and my mother would say I should go into acting. She pushed me, believing I would be a good actor. Later, I got a DD National documentary and then got into the Gujarati industry and realised this was meant for me, auditioned for TV, came to Mumbai ten years ago, got a role, and have continued since then,” she recalls.
Her past roles, including parts in Barrister Babu, Pavitra Rishta and Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, continue to shape her approach. Reflecting on how characters leave an imprint, she explains, “When we play a character, we sometimes become that character, not completely but to some extent, and I have carried parts of those characters into my real life. Even when I do not want to, some negativity stays with me. While playing a very negative role, I unknowingly absorbed those traits. At times I become aggressive and realise it mirrors my previous character, so we must wisely choose what to take and what to leave behind.”
On long and tiring shoot days, the actor finds comfort in companionship. “We actually have a lot of fun on set because most of the actors are from Mumbai and since we live in the same building, we have become very good friends. Over time, we have turned into a family, so we spend time together watching films, talking about acting, and that is how we manage it,” she says, also mentioning evening badminton sessions as her recent Hyderabad discovery.