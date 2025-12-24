Sia Baid: Storytelling is at the heart of the design
Walking into the AD Design Show in Hyderabad, Sia Baid sensed it almost instantly — a certain hum in the air that comes when a city is genuinely curious about design. For the Mumbai-based interior architect, the days at the exhibition unfolded as a series of conversations, exchanges and moments of discovery, all shaped by a new audience engaging openly with her work. That sense of curiosity, she felt, made the experience both refreshing and deeply affirming.
Speaking about what the show meant to her, Sia reflected on the energy she encountered and how different it felt from familiar ground. She shared, “I think it has been a very stimulating and new experience for me because it is a different city, and there was a lot of energy and a very good response. Seeing so many creative minds come together to create bespoke designs felt uplifting, especially with the appreciation for Dhara and what I created, making it a great experience so far.”
At her core, Sia sees herself as an interior architect, but one whose curiosity constantly gravitates towards materials and traditional Indian craft. That fascination, she explained, is what laid the foundation for Dhara. As she spoke about her approach, she explained, “I really like to experiment with materials and Indian craft specifically and Dhara was born out of that exploration.” Being part of the 25-year-old And Design Co, she has always tried to reinterpret craft through a contemporary lens. From the very beginning, Dhara was imagined as something more than a functional surface. As Sia clarified, “It was not conceived as a wall panel but it was a piece of art that I was trying to create through a fusion of materials.”
That intention becomes clear the moment one looks closely at the work. Crafted using dyed veneer, mother of pearl and German silver, the panel reveals layers of detail that reward slow viewing. Drawing attention to the craftsmanship involved, Sia pointed out that the German silver motifs are hand-embossed using the traditional Chittai metal beading technique from Rajasthan. Speaking about the emotional and visual depth she wanted to achieve, she expressed, “I wanted it to look less like a surface and more like a piece of artwork, adding jewel-like richness to the wall panel so it felt like art translated onto a wall. By blending materials, I added depth and texture, elevating the veneer into a storytelling canvas inspired by India’s flora, fauna and everyday flowers, all crafted through pure veneer inlay, laser cut and hand assembled with carefully chosen colours and details.”
Behind the scenes, the collaboration with Venzo proved instrumental in translating this vision into reality. For Sia, it was a partnership built on shared intent and trust. Describing the process, she called it ‘a mutual labour of love’, and spoke about how the collaboration allowed her ideas to be executed with precision while also challenging conventional ideas around veneer. Reflecting on the conceptual core of the work, she noted, “The whole idea behind it was to take things that are familiar around you and create a very abstract version of it.”
As she looks ahead, Sia sees Dhara not as a destination, but as a beginning. She hopes to continue experimenting with materials such as brass and gemstones, and to extend this language into furniture, artefacts and future collections. Through all of it, one principle remains constant. As she put it, “Storytelling is at the heart of it,” because without a story, design loses its meaning.