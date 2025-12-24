Sia Baid: Storytelling is at the heart of the design

At her core, Sia sees herself as an interior architect, but one whose curiosity constantly gravitates towards materials and traditional Indian craft. That fascination, she explained, is what laid the foundation for Dhara. As she spoke about her approach, she explained, “I really like to experiment with materials and Indian craft specifically and Dhara was born out of that exploration.” Being part of the 25-year-old And Design Co, she has always tried to reinterpret craft through a contemporary lens. From the very beginning, Dhara was imagined as something more than a functional surface. As Sia clarified, “It was not conceived as a wall panel but it was a piece of art that I was trying to create through a fusion of materials.”

That intention becomes clear the moment one looks closely at the work. Crafted using dyed veneer, mother of pearl and German silver, the panel reveals layers of detail that reward slow viewing. Drawing attention to the craftsmanship involved, Sia pointed out that the German silver motifs are hand-embossed using the traditional Chittai metal beading technique from Rajasthan. Speaking about the emotional and visual depth she wanted to achieve, she expressed, “I wanted it to look less like a surface and more like a piece of artwork, adding jewel-like richness to the wall panel so it felt like art translated onto a wall. By blending materials, I added depth and texture, elevating the veneer into a storytelling canvas inspired by India’s flora, fauna and everyday flowers, all crafted through pure veneer inlay, laser cut and hand assembled with carefully chosen colours and details.”