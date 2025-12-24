Telogen Effluvium: Winter’s hidden hair fallout

Winter has a way of revealing vulnerabilities and for many in Hyderabad, that revelation appears strand by strand. As hair fall becomes more noticeable during the colder months, dermatologists point to Telogen Effluvium (TE), a stress-induced and temporary disruption in the hair growth cycle that often surfaces weeks after a triggering event.
While mild seasonal shedding is common, experts warn against ignoring sudden or excessive hair loss. Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, explains that Telogen Effluvium differs from routine hair fall. “It is excessive, temporary shedding triggered by physical or emotional shock such as illness, surgery, stress, or sudden dietary changes. These triggers push a large number of hair follicles into the telogen, or resting phase, at the same time,” he says.
What makes TE particularly confusing is its delayed onset. “Hair fall usually begins two to three months after the triggering event, which is why people often fail to connect the cause with their current shedding,” Dr Kranthi adds.
Echoing this, Dr Abhishek Pilani, founder of Assure Clinic, notes that patients frequently report excessive hair on pillows, in shower drains, or while combing, without any obvious recent cause. “Winter itself does not cause permanent hair loss, but it creates conditions that make existing hair concerns more visible,” he explains. Reduced humidity leads to scalp dryness, irritation, flaking, and micro-inflammation around hair follicles — making stressed follicles more likely to shed.
Beyond cold weather, winter disrupts scalp health in subtler ways. Dr Pradeep Sethi, co-founder and chairman of Eugenix Hair Sciences, attributes this to the ‘thermal seesaw’ — the constant shift between cold outdoor air and heated indoor environments. “Low humidity dries the scalp, leading to flaking and inflammation. In some cases, the scalp overcompensates by producing excess sebum, causing winter dandruff or seborrhea, which can trigger temporary hair fall,” he says.
Early identification can help ease anxiety. A simple indicator, says Dr Kranthi, is diffuse thinning across the scalp or excessive shedding noticed two to three months after a major stressor. However, medical consultation is essential if hair fall persists beyond six to eight weeks, shows visible thinning, or is accompanied by scalp discomfort, fatigue, weight changes, or hormonal symptoms. “Home remedies cannot correct internal triggers like iron deficiency or thyroid imbalance,” stresses Dr Abhishek.
Despite how alarming it may appear, TE is largely reversible. “In nearly 95 percent of cases, it is self-limiting. Once the trigger is addressed, hair follicles return to their normal growth cycle,” says Dr Kranthi. Shedding typically peaks within three to six months, followed by visible regrowth around six to nine months, with full density often returning within a year.