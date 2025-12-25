A musical evening with Hesham Abdul Wahab

Some music doesn’t announce itself — it arrives quietly, settles in, and stays. On December 26, that familiar hush-before-the-feel will take over Asembli, Nanakramguda, as ‘The Hesham Abdul Wahab Experience’ comes alive. Organised by Asembli x Scene Setters, the concert marks a defining moment for the composer-singer: his first-ever exclusive show in the city, and the first time an entire evening will be devoted solely to songs he has composed — melodies that have healed, lingered, and slowly found their way into people’s lives.

“I have been doing concerts since the last like 10 to 15 years. But the difference is whenever I used to perform, I used to sing songs that were not composed by me,” he begins in an exclusive chat with CE, reflecting on a career that has taken him across the Gulf, Singapore and various parts of India.