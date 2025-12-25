Christmas with Thabitha Bandreddi Sukumar

The most wonderful time of the year arrives carrying peace, hope, joy and togetherness in its wake. It is a season when laughter feels lighter, generosity comes naturally, and hearts open up to sharing and caring. At the heart of Christmas lies the birth of Christ, a reminder of love, sacrifice and the enduring light of hope meant for every one of us. This Christmas, CE caught up with Thabitha Bandreddi Sukumar, who shares how she celebrates the season year after year, keeping faith, family and simplicity at the centre of it all.
Excerpts
How do you celebrate Christmas every year?
Every year, I keep Christmas very simple. We have a family dinner at home with just me, my husband and our kids. With Sukku’s schedule, we never really know if he’ll get free time, but he always makes sure he’s with us for Christmas dinner. It’s not about going to a fancy restaurant — it’s home-cooked food, shared at home. We plan the menu together, laugh, talk, and there’s love everywhere that night. I thank God for this blessing.
Can you take us through the Christmas decorations at your home?
I decorate our home in a way that instantly brings me happiness. Every year, I choose a different theme for the Christmas tree and decide on the ornaments accordingly. My kids, Sukriti and Sukranth, are very enthusiastic and help me every year. I also invite my sister and her children so that decorating the tree becomes a joyful and memorable family moment.
What is the most memorable thing you do as a family on Christmas
Christmas is my favourite day of the year. What makes it special is spending relaxed, unhurried time together. We share stories, reflect, and feel grateful for everything we have. Those moments mean the most to me.
When do the celebrations begin at home?
For me, the celebrations begin as soon as December starts. I usually put up the Christmas tree and decorations in the first week of the month. If I get delayed, then it happens in the second week. We celebrate Christmas Eve with prayer, and the joy continues through Christmas Day.
What is one special gift you’ve received from Sukumar on Christmas?
The most special gift isn’t material, it’s his time. With his work commitments, Christmas usually falls during busy shooting or scripting schedules. So, being able to spend Christmas together as a family is the greatest gift for me.
What is your favourite part of Christmas celebrations?
As a child, Christmas felt magical because it came only once a year. We wore new clothes, went to church, prayed, met everyone and celebrated with excitement. My mother would stay up all night baking cookies, rose cakes and other treats. All five of us siblings would help her. Those memories are very precious. Even now, no matter how busy life gets, I go to my mother’s house on Christmas. All my siblings come with their families, we go to church, have lunch together and spend the day as one big family.
Importance of Christmas in your life?
Christmas brings my family together. It reminds me to slow down, pray, be thankful and truly spend time with my loved ones. That sense of peace and happiness stays with me.
What does the birth of Christ mean to you?
The birth of Christ represents love, kindness and sacrifice. It reminds us that even the simplest beginnings can bring about great change.
One Christmas miracle...
My biggest Christmas miracle is the blessings I have — good health, a supportive husband and meaningful opportunities in life. Every Christmas reminds me how grateful I am for these gifts.