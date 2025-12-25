HYDRAA races to fully restore lakes ahead of kite festival

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Sankranti, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath has directed officials to ensure lakes are fully restored and ready to host kite festival celebrations from January 13 to 15.

As the state government plans to extend festivities to HYDRAA-restored lakes this year, the commissioner inspected works at Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur and Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally on Wednesday.

He instructed officials to prevent untreated sewage from entering lakes and ensure that only treated water flows in through Sewage Treatment Plants, while maintaining clean and green surroundings around STPs. Several lakes once plagued by sewage, foul odour and encroachments are now being turned into public celebration spaces.

After Bathukamma festivities at Amberpet’s Bathukamma Kunta, Thammidikunta, Nalla Cheruvu, and Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in the Old City are set to host Sankranti events.

Ranganath asked officials to develop parks and create facilities such as shaded seating for senior citizens and play areas for children, with the aim of turning lakes into tourist-friendly leisure spaces.

With restoration still underway at some lakes, he directed officials to sprinkle water to control dust, establish immediate STP connections to ensure inflow of treated water, and develop proper inlets and stormwater channels.