Karthikeya's strumming that woos T’wood

In recent years, Karthikeya has been making a name for himself in the world of Tollywood’s live music. Through collaborations and performances with top artistes such as Mani Sharma, and singer Bhargavi Pillai as well as working on several of the largest Tollywood productions, Karthikeya has proven that his guitar work is quickly making an appearance on many of the industry’s top stages. He is also one of the top performers in the live music scene, working with Sri Charan Pakala, and performing at the Satyabhama release. He says, “Every collaboration changes you a little. When you’re working with artistes who’ve been doing this for years, it pushes you to listen more, to stay grounded. You learn humility, you learn responsibility — and most importantly, you learn how powerful music can be.”