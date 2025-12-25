Karthikeya's strumming that woos T’wood

The atmosphere at Tabula Rasa was full of excitement with actress Nidhhi Agerwal and Maruthi, director of The Raja Saab, joining the crowd. However, it was guitarist Karthikeya Challa who really stood out. Leading guitarist of Band Rudhra, his expressive riffs and effortless stage presence transformed the space into a pulsating live-music experience.
“There’s something electric about performing in a room filled with energy and talent. Every note, every pause — it all matters. Nights like these remind me why I picked up the guitar in the first place,” begins Karthikeya.
In recent years, Karthikeya has been making a name for himself in the world of Tollywood’s live music. Through collaborations and performances with top artistes such as Mani Sharma, and singer Bhargavi Pillai as well as working on several of the largest Tollywood productions, Karthikeya has proven that his guitar work is quickly making an appearance on many of the industry’s top stages. He is also one of the top performers in the live music scene, working with Sri Charan Pakala, and performing at the Satyabhama release. He says, “Every collaboration changes you a little. When you’re working with artistes who’ve been doing this for years, it pushes you to listen more, to stay grounded. You learn humility, you learn responsibility — and most importantly, you learn how powerful music can be.”
Karthikeya’s ease on stage is the result of a journey that began unusually early. He picked up the guitar at six, inspired by watching his elder brother play drums and immerse himself in metal music. “Music was always playing at home. Watching my brother rehearse, listening to those sounds, something clicked inside me. I didn’t analyse it back then, I just knew I wanted to be a musician too,” he recalls.
His early training began under guitarist Durga Bahadur, followed by constant practice guided by online resources and the close support of his family. He says, “My parents never treated music like a hobby. My father, especially, encouraged me to practise with discipline. He even learned guitar theory himself to guide me better.”
Known for blending Western guitar techniques with Carnatic sensibilities, Karthikeya credits bands like Thaikkudam Bridge for inspiring his fusion style. “It showed me that Indian music and Western techniques don’t have to fight — they can coexist beautifully if you respect both,” he explains.
A major milestone came with his original composition Gen Z Alpha, created during the Russia–Ukraine war, which earned him a place in the India Book of Records. “Music was the only language I had to express that war is never the answer,” he says. Opening with a Bhagavad Gita verse famously referenced by J Robert Oppenheimer, the track carries a striking emotional depth.
Looking ahead, he is focused on creating original music with Band Rudhra. “We’re exploring new ideas and pushing our boundaries. This feels like just the beginning,” he concludes.