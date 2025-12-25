MNR medical college fined Rs 16 lakh for negligence resulting in permanent disability

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Medak, has directed MNR Medical College Hospital, Sangareddy, to pay Rs 16.55 lakh as compensation to a 24-year-old man after holding the hospital guilty of medical negligence.

The order was passed on December 22 on a complaint filed by Banoth Naveen of Medak.

Naveen alleged that negligent medical treatment at the hospital resulted in permanent disability, severe physical pain, mental agony and loss of future earning prospects.

After examining the evidence, the commission partly allowed the complaint and held the hospital responsible for deficiency in medical service.

The bench noted that the complainant had to undergo repeated hospital visits and medical investigations due to the negligent act, which had a lasting impact on his quality of life and opportunities.

As relief, the commission ordered payment of Rs 15 lakh towards compensation for medical negligence, permanent disability, pain, suffering and mental agony, Rs 1.5 lakh towards medical, diagnostic, travel and incidental expenses, and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

The hospital was directed to pay the amount within 30 days from receipt of the order.