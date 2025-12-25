Neo Stretch redefines comfortable menswear fashion

Comfort is something we all seek in fashion, especially in menswear. Finding clothing that is both stylish and genuinely comfortable, however, is rare. Bridging this gap, Neo Stretch has introduced a menswear line that blends trend-forward design with stretchable fabrics that move with the body. The brand recently opened its first Hyderabad outlet at Lakeshore Mall. CE speaks to Rishi Agarwal, founder and brand director of Neo Stretch, to understand the philosophy behind the brand.
Excerpts
Tell us about Neo Stretch.
Neo Stretch was born out of a simple observation in 2023 — the Indian man today is constantly on the move. We took our time with research and development, creating over a thousand samples and refining the product through extensive trials. We officially launched in August 2025. The Hyderabad outlet is our fifth store pan-India and our first in the city. Currently, we have stores in Pune and Bengaluru as well. We began looking at everyday inconveniences: trousers that restrict movement, shirts that come untucked when you bend, or suits that require you to unbutton them every time you sit. We asked ourselves why this should be the norm. With Neo Stretch, you can move, sit, bend, or travel without giving your clothes a second thought. Our focus is not on selling fashion trends but on improving what men already wear by adding comfort, freedom, flexibility, and versatility. The clothes already look good, we simply make them work better for your life.
Why the name Neo Stretch?
‘Neo’ represents new. Stretch as a concept has existed for a while, but we wanted to redefine it for a new-age consumer. Neo Stretch reflects our belief in constant innovation. We currently offer three levels of stretch: Comfort Stretch, 360-degree Stretch, and Hyper Stretch. Comfort Stretch is entry-level and offers horizontal flexibility, ideal for men transitioning from rigid fabrics. Our 360-degree stretch is where our USP truly lies; garments that move in all directions. This is designed for modern professionals who may step out of the office straight into play or travel. You can fold your jacket, wear it without wrinkles, and move seamlessly between roles. These clothes are built to be worn anywhere, anytime.
Can you tell us about your travel-friendly products?
Our brand motto is simple — if it doesn’t stretch, we don’t make it. From caps to belts, everything in the store stretches. Even in the future, if we make something as basic as a handkerchief, it will have to stretch. We remain completely true to that philosophy.
Are you planning to introduce women’s wear?
Not immediately, but it is definitely on the roadmap, possibly two to three years down the line. We are still evaluating whether men’s and women’s wear will coexist in the same stores. For now, our focus is firmly on building Neo Stretch as a strong menswear brand.