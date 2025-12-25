Neo Stretch redefines comfortable menswear fashion

Tell us about Neo Stretch.

Neo Stretch was born out of a simple observation in 2023 — the Indian man today is constantly on the move. We took our time with research and development, creating over a thousand samples and refining the product through extensive trials. We officially launched in August 2025. The Hyderabad outlet is our fifth store pan-India and our first in the city. Currently, we have stores in Pune and Bengaluru as well. We began looking at everyday inconveniences: trousers that restrict movement, shirts that come untucked when you bend, or suits that require you to unbutton them every time you sit. We asked ourselves why this should be the norm. With Neo Stretch, you can move, sit, bend, or travel without giving your clothes a second thought. Our focus is not on selling fashion trends but on improving what men already wear by adding comfort, freedom, flexibility, and versatility. The clothes already look good, we simply make them work better for your life.