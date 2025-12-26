GHMC corporators propose ‘study tour’ as countdown for term nears

HYDERABAD: With a little over a month remaining before the elected body of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completes its term on February 10, 2026, as many as 145 corporators have proposed undertaking “study tours” to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and other cities to “learn” about urban governance.
The proposal, placed before the GHMC Standing Committee which is set to meet on December 29, 2025, seeks permission for the visits at this stage of the Council’s tenure.
According to estimates, the civic body would spend between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh on each corporator for the tours. The amount covers airfare, accommodation, local transport, food and related expenses. The cumulative expenditure is expected to be between Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.4 crore.
The stated objective is to study best practices followed by other cities and replicate them in Hyderabad. Citizens, however, have questioned the timing, pointing out that officials and delegations from various cities are already visiting Hyderabad to study GHMC’s own systems and initiatives.
Residents have also described the proposed tours as recreational trips funded by public money, particularly given their proximity to the end of the Council’s term. Similar study tours were organised for corporators in the past. On those occasions, the Lokayukta had objected, observing that the visits yielded no tangible benefit to citizens and amounted to avoidable expenditure. Corporators, it was noted, rarely submitted reports or detailed observations after returning.
Despite those objections, the practice appears to have continued.
Citizens further point out that several corporators have been unable to deliver visible developmental works in their respective divisions during their tenure. The sudden interest in learning from other cities, just weeks before demitting office, has therefore drawn scepticism.
The issue has gained sharper focus in the context of GHMC’s current financial position. The civic body is facing a financial crunch and has reportedly struggled to pay salaries to its employees, even as it considers spending over a crore of public funds on travel-related expenses.