GHMC corporators propose ‘study tour’ as countdown for term nears

HYDERABAD: With a little over a month remaining before the elected body of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completes its term on February 10, 2026, as many as 145 corporators have proposed undertaking “study tours” to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and other cities to “learn” about urban governance.

The proposal, placed before the GHMC Standing Committee which is set to meet on December 29, 2025, seeks permission for the visits at this stage of the Council’s tenure.

According to estimates, the civic body would spend between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh on each corporator for the tours. The amount covers airfare, accommodation, local transport, food and related expenses. The cumulative expenditure is expected to be between Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.4 crore.

The stated objective is to study best practices followed by other cities and replicate them in Hyderabad. Citizens, however, have questioned the timing, pointing out that officials and delegations from various cities are already visiting Hyderabad to study GHMC’s own systems and initiatives.