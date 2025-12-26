Kite festival near restored lakes to be major Sankranti attraction in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath to organise a grand kite festival near restored lakes in Hyderabad.

During a meeting, Ranganath briefed the chief minister about the lakes being restored by HYDRAA.

In view of the upcoming Sankranti festival, Revanth Reddy suggested organising a grand kite festival near the restored lakes.

“The kite festival should be conducted on a grand scale in collaboration with the Tourism department. The festival should be a major attraction during Sankranti,” he said.

The chief minister proposed inviting IT professionals and employees to the kite festival at Tummidikunta in Hitec City. He also suggested organising a festival with film celebrities at Kukatpally Nallacheruvu and with sportspersons at Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake in Rajendranagar.

“Conduct the kite festival over three days — on January 11, 12 and 13 — as part of the Sankranti celebrations with an aim to promote lake rejuvenation and public participation through festive events,” he said.