Stray dog management: Safety or welfare whose call is it anyway?

HYDERABAD: Gauri Vandana can barely conceal her angst as she describes her visit to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre. “Dogs were crammed into cages as small as 5 x 3.5 feet, with up to five animals confined together. Food and water bowls were mixed with urine and faeces, and in one instance, a dead dog lay inside a cage alongside two sterilised adult dogs,” Vandana, the founder of AASRA Animal Shelter, tells TNIE.

Her words stand at one end of a debate that has sharpened across Hyderabad following recent Supreme Court directions on stray dog management.

At street level, views are equally divided. On a narrow lane in Mehdipatnam, auto driver Mohammed Sajid gestures towards a group of dogs sleeping near a closed shop. He says the animals have lived there for years and are known to residents. According to him, they do not pose a threat unless provoked, and rounding them up “like criminals” is unjustified. Care, he argues, should replace confinement.

A few kilometres away in Gachibowli, IT professional Ankita Reddy recounts a different reality. She says children in her colony have been chased by packs of dogs, particularly in the mornings. While she does not want the animals harmed, she believes safer population management is necessary.

These accounts underline the fault line running through the city. As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) works under court-mandated timelines, Hyderabad has emerged as a test case, exposing the tension between human safety and animal welfare, legal obligations and ground realities, and whether the existing ABC framework can align with newer safety-focused directives.