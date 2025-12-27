2025: How was your year?

It’s that time of the year again when people start asking, ‘Hey, how was your 2025?’

Let’s be honest.

The person asking this question has no clear idea how their own year was either.

They’ve just prepared a highlights package. That’s all.

One promotion. One trip they already posted on Instagram. A few likes. No comments asking how they actually got there. Now they ask you this question expecting you to answer before your second sip, so they can jump in and unload their autobiography about how they ‘did well’ for a couple of days this year.

Which brings me to the real question: why are we even trying to make sense of a full year?

You are a human being. Not a company. You don’t need an annual report.

But apps will still try to convince you otherwise. Spotify tells you how many minutes you listened to music. Swiggy tells you how many kilos of biryani you ate. The real truth is told by your bank account, but there is no HDFC Wrapped because they know you’ll lose your mind after seeing it.

All these year-end data summaries feel like ideas created by some employee just so their year-end leaves don’t get rejected.

Think about it logically.

A year has 365 days. To honestly answer ‘How was your year?’ you would need to remember all 365 days, decide which were good, which were bad, prepare an emotional balance sheet, and then declare whether 2025 was a profit or a loss.

Also notice something else.