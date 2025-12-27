Training camp held for mothers of hearing-impaired children

HYDERABAD: A one-day training camp for mothers of children with hearing impairment was organised by the Meenakshi Venkataraman Foundation at the ENT department of Gandhi Hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Vani said that 26 children have so far successfully undergone cochlear implant surgeries at the ENT department of Gandhi Hospital, while another 26 children are currently undergoing pre-implant therapy. She emphasised that hearing problems can be effectively treated if identified at an early stage.

Dr Bhupender Singh Rathod, Professor and Head of the ENT department, stressed the importance of pre-implant therapy before performing cochlear implant surgery on children.

He added that excellent outcomes are being achieved through post-surgery speech therapy, which is conducted for 25 days every month by the Meenakshi Venkataraman Foundation.

During the camp, digital hearing aids were distributed to children, and mothers shared their experiences of their children undergoing speech therapy.

