Bigger GHMC drafts Rs 11,460 crore budget

HYDERABAD: For the expanded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction, the civic body has proposed a draft annual budget estimate of Rs 11,460 crore for 2026–27. Of the total receipts, estimated revenue expenditure is Rs 4,057 crore, while capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 7,403 crore.

The draft budget will be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee on December 29 at the GHMC head office for discussion and approval.

Of the total outlay, the erstwhile GHMC component accounts for Rs 9,200 crore, while the 27 merged urban local bodies contribute Rs 2,260 crore. Sources said the estimates were prepared provisionally based on inputs from the newly merged ULBs and circles, along with projected receipts and expenditure.

The 2026–27 budget, which could not be finalised earlier due to the merger process, has now been revised after accounting for delimitation and the creation of new zones and circles. Compared to the Rs 8,440-crore budget for 2025–26, the new estimate reflects an increase of Rs 3,020 crore, largely due to the inclusion of the 27 ULBs.

Priority has been accorded to flyovers, roads and nala modernisation. Of the proposed capital expenditure of Rs 7,403 crore, allocations include roads, bridges and H-CITI (Rs 1,720 crore), Solid Waste Management (Rs 746 crore), newly merged areas (Rs 1,400 crore), green budget (Rs 590 crore), nalas/SNDP (Rs 550 crore), housing (Rs 100 crore), debt servicing (Rs 1,825 crore), land acquisition ( Rs 250 crore), street lighting (Rs 75 crore) and public utilities (Rs 78 crore), among others.