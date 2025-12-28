Hyderabad City Police turn to tech to decrease crime

HYDERABAD: Looking forward, the Hyderabad City Police have outlined a technology-focused roadmap aimed at strengthening crime prevention, investigation, and public safety, while responding to emerging challenges such as cyber fraud, crimes against women, and child safety.

A key development during 2025 was the rollout of the Advanced City Surveillance Grid Management Protocol and the launch of EYES (Empowering Your Everyday Safety) teams. These initiatives are designed to ensure uninterrupted functioning of Hyderabad’s CCTV ecosystem, which now integrates more than 5.27 lakh cameras from police, community, and private sources.

Traffic enforcement was another focus area. Police booked 49,732 cases of drunk driving throughout the year and stepped up action against signal jumping, overspeeding, wrong-side driving, and riding without helmets. Despite a growing number of vehicles on city roads, the report recorded a marginal decline in road accidents, fatalities, and injuries, which officials attributed to stricter monitoring and sustained awareness campaigns.