85th All India Industrial Exhibition to open in Hyderabad on January 1

HYDERABAD: The 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, 2026, will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026, by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the exhibition will be open daily from 4 pm to 10.30 pm on working days and from 4 pm to 11 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Entry tickets will be priced at Rs 50 per person and will be free for children below five years.

Around 1,050 stalls will be set up, in addition to 20 food stalls. Parking facilities have been arranged at Gruha Kalpa, Chandra Vihar, Gagan Vihar and Bhimrao Vada.

The organisers have constituted 34 sub-committees to oversee arrangements. A total of 106 security personnel, including security guards, will be deployed at the gates to ensure visitor safety and to prevent the carrying of prohibited items.

Within the exhibition premises, 138 day volunteers will be deployed to ensure the safety of visitors. Additionally, 76 night volunteers will be on duty to safeguard the belongings of stallholders. In all, 320 volunteers will be deployed by the Exhibition Society. Elaborate fire-fighting arrangements have also been put in place.

An automated multi-level paid parking facility for two-wheelers and four-wheelers is available next to Handloom House, located less than 100 metres from Gate No. 1 of the Exhibition Society at Gandhi Bhavan Gate.

During 2024-25, the Exhibition Society contributed about 10 crore to government revenue through GST, trade licence fees, property tax and utility charges. In 2023-24, the contribution stood at 9.5 crore.