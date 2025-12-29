Fire accidents up 4.2 per cent in Hyderabad in 2025, toll jumps to 51

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded a steady rise in fire accidents in 2025, with incidents increasing by 4.2% over 2024, according to Hyderabad district fire statistics accessed by TNIE. The city reported 835 fire accidents in 2025, up from 801 in 2024 and 767 in 2023.
Fire incidents in 2025 were unevenly distributed across the months. The city recorded 93 fire accidents in January, followed by 114 in February and 116 in March, the highest monthly figure for the year. The numbers dipped to 84 incidents in April, 59 in May, and 58 in June. During the monsoon months, fire accidents remained comparatively lower, with 43 cases in July, 31 in August, and 34 in September. Incidents rose again towards the end of the year, with 61 fire accidents in October, 64 in November, and 78 incidents in December (till December 28).
Year-on-year data shows that fire accidents increased from 767 in 2023 to 801 in 2024, an addition of 34 incidents or 4.4%. This trend continued in 2025, with another 34 incidents added, marking a 4.2% rise over 2024. Overall, between 2023 and 2025, Hyderabad recorded an increase of 68 fire accidents, translating to a cumulative rise of nearly 9%.
Alongside the rise in fire accidents, property damage due to fires escalated dramatically. In 2023, fire-related property losses stood at Rs 1.96 crore. In 2024, despite only a modest increase in fire accidents, property damage surged to Rs 22.27 crore. The situation worsened further in 2025, with cumulative fire-related property damage reaching Rs 32.38 crore, marking a 45.4% increase over 2024.
February alone accounted for over `12.6 crore in losses, while July reported fire-related damage exceeding `9.9 crore, despite a relatively lower number of incidents that month. Although the fire department reported saving property worth several times the damaged value, the scale of destruction continued to rise sharply.
The rise in fire-related human fatalities has been even more stark. In 2023, only one death was reported due to fire incidents. The figure remained unchanged in 2024, with one fire-related death recorded that year. In 2025, however, fire-related deaths surged to 51.
Of the 51 fire-related deaths recorded in 2025, December alone accounted for 24 fatalities, making it the deadliest month of the year, even though data is available only till December 28. May recorded the second-highest number of fire deaths with 18 fatalities, followed by February with three deaths, and November with two deaths.
Overall, between 2023 and 2025, Hyderabad experienced a 9% rise in fire accidents and a jump in fire-related human deaths from one to 51.
221 rescued in fire incidents
In 2025, Hyderabad fire services recorded a sharp rise in fire call lives saved, with 221 people rescued alive during fire incidents across the city. The highest number of rescues was reported in December (till December 28), when 106 people were saved, followed by May with 62 lives saved.