Fire accidents up 4.2 per cent in Hyderabad in 2025, toll jumps to 51

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded a steady rise in fire accidents in 2025, with incidents increasing by 4.2% over 2024, according to Hyderabad district fire statistics accessed by TNIE. The city reported 835 fire accidents in 2025, up from 801 in 2024 and 767 in 2023.

Fire incidents in 2025 were unevenly distributed across the months. The city recorded 93 fire accidents in January, followed by 114 in February and 116 in March, the highest monthly figure for the year. The numbers dipped to 84 incidents in April, 59 in May, and 58 in June. During the monsoon months, fire accidents remained comparatively lower, with 43 cases in July, 31 in August, and 34 in September. Incidents rose again towards the end of the year, with 61 fire accidents in October, 64 in November, and 78 incidents in December (till December 28).

Year-on-year data shows that fire accidents increased from 767 in 2023 to 801 in 2024, an addition of 34 incidents or 4.4%. This trend continued in 2025, with another 34 incidents added, marking a 4.2% rise over 2024. Overall, between 2023 and 2025, Hyderabad recorded an increase of 68 fire accidents, translating to a cumulative rise of nearly 9%.

Alongside the rise in fire accidents, property damage due to fires escalated dramatically. In 2023, fire-related property losses stood at Rs 1.96 crore. In 2024, despite only a modest increase in fire accidents, property damage surged to Rs 22.27 crore. The situation worsened further in 2025, with cumulative fire-related property damage reaching Rs 32.38 crore, marking a 45.4% increase over 2024.