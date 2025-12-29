Three women among 8 found using drugs at DJ party in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, in coordination with Cyberabad police, conducted a raid at a DJ concert at Quake Arena on Saturday and detected eight persons, including three women, as drug consumers. The substances detected included THC, cocaine, ganja and opium.

According to officials, the operation was carried out following credible information that drug users were likely to attend the event, which featured Ukrainian DJ Artbat. As part of preventive enforcement, officials conducted drug screening. Of the 14 individuals tested, eight returned positive results for drug consumption.

Five of the eight individuals admitted to consuming drugs, while three initially denied usage. However, their results were reconfirmed after re-testing with different equipment. The identified individuals, along with their parents, will be summoned to the Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station for counselling, and steps will be taken to refer them to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, officials added.

DCA busts illegal clinic

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on a quack’s clinic in Karimnagar, and seized illegally stocked medicines worth Rs 15,011. Officials detected 39 varieties of medicines stocked illegally for sale.