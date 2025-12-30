Ayesha Khan: Never expected Shararat to become people’s own

Actress Ayesha Khan has always had a way of quietly setting trends on screen — sometimes with a glance, sometimes with a turn, and now, unmistakably, with Shararat. The song from Dhurandhar has taken on a life of its own, finding space in playlists, reels, and conversations, and for Ayesha, the overwhelming response has been nothing short of surreal.
“Honestly, it caught me completely by surprise. You always hope people will like your work, but the kind of love Shararat received feels very humbling. I’m just extremely grateful that the song found its way into people’s hearts and that they made it their own,” she begins in an exclusive chat with CE.
Her journey to Dhurandhar was anything but loud or calculated. Instead, it unfolded organically — a quiet offer that came with immense trust. She shares, “I’m grateful even at the thought of being considered. Being part of Dhurandhar is something I don’t take lightly. It came with a lot of responsibility, and I feel blessed to have been given that opportunity.”
What, then, made Shararat strike such a deep chord with audiences? Ayesha believes it was a meeting of many elements. She explains, “It was a combination of the music, the mood, the choreography, and the team’s vision. For my part, I just tried to stay honest and enjoy the moment. If that joy translated on screen, then I’m very thankful.”
That ease and confidence viewers noticed wasn’t accidental. It stemmed from an environment that allowed her to let go. “When the set feels warm and encouraging, you stop being afraid. I focused on being present and trusting the process rather than trying to ‘perform’ something,” she expresses.
Despite the massive scale of Dhurandhar, Ayesha recalls feeling more gratitude than pressure. “There was excitement, of course, and a little nervousness. But more than anything, I felt thankful. It pushed me to be more disciplined and more aware of how much effort goes into creating something at that level,” admits Ayesha.
The atmosphere on set mirrored the song’s playful energy. Comparisons with Agent Vinod’s Dil Mera Muft Ka and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also followed — something Ayesha accepts with humility. “I feel very honoured. Kareena ma’am is someone I’ve admired for a long time, so being mentioned in the same breath is incredibly humbling. I receive it purely as love from the audience,” she says warmly.
Her bond with South Indian cinema continues to deepen, and the affection from audiences has left a lasting impact. She enthuses, “It’s overwhelming in the best way. The warmth and acceptance I’ve received, I’ll always be thankful. Being called a sensation feels unreal. I’m still learning and growing.”
With stints in Mukhachitram, Om Bheem Bush, Gangs of Godavari, and Manamey, what draws her repeatedly to the South, she says, is sincerity. “There’s such deep respect for craft, discipline, and storytelling. Just observing the teams I work with has taught me so much,” she notes.
Dance, especially, excites her as a narrative force in South Indian cinema. She gushes, “Dance isn’t just a break in the story — it is the story. Expressing emotion without words is something I find very beautiful.”
Having explored comedy earlier as Roohi in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma in lead, Ayesha credits the genre with teaching her restraint. She reflects, “Comedy teaches you when to hold back. Sometimes doing less says so much more.”
For Ayesha Khan, dance and acting remain inseparable. She points out, “Dance is instinctive for me, and acting lets me explore emotions deeply. Both are forms of storytelling.”
As for what lies ahead, she prefers quiet anticipation. “I like letting the work speak (smiles) Right now, I’m just focusing on learning, growing, and being worthy of the love I’ve been given,” she concludes.