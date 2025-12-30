Bhoodan land scam: Telangana HC orders FIR on IAS officer

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed registration of an FIR in the alleged illegal transfer of Bhoodan land in Survey No. 181 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, opening a fresh legal front against senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal and others.

Allowing a criminal revision petition filed by Dastagir Shareef, Justice K Sujana set aside an earlier order of the Junior Civil Judge-cum-Metropolitan Magistrate, Maheshwaram, which had declined to proceed with the complaint. The court remanded the matter to the magistrate for reconsideration and permitted registration of an FIR against former Principal Secretary (Revenue) Naveen Mittal, Maheshwaram tahsildar Mahmood Ali, EIPL Constructions Managing Director K Sridhar Reddy, and others.

The allegations relate to the unlawful alienation of Bhoodan land in favour of EIPL Constructions, allegedly with the involvement of revenue officials.

The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate is already probing the alleged scam linked to the same survey number. During its investigation, the ED had summoned the then district collector Amoy Kumar, conducted searches and attached properties treated as proceeds of crime.