GHMC panel clears Rs 11K crore draft budget, study tour for corporators

HYDERABAD: The GHMC standing committee on Monday approved a draft budget of Rs 11,460 crore for 2026–27 and also cleared a tour for all 145 ward members to study best practices in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, a decision likely to invite scrutiny over its timing and cost amid pressing civic needs in the city.

The committee, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, held detailed deliberations on the draft proposals for 2026–27 and the revised estimates for 2025–26 before approving them. The proposals will be placed before the forthcoming GHMC Council meeting for approval.

Of the total estimated receipts of Rs 11,460 crore, including the erstwhile GHMC and the merged 27 urban local bodies, revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 4,057 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 7,403 crore. The draft includes Rs 9,200 crore for the erstwhile GHMC and Rs 2,260 crore for the 27 merged ULBs. The estimates have been prepared provisionally based on inputs from ULBs and newly formed circles, along with anticipated receipts and expenditure.