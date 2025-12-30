Hyderabad-NEW conducts surprise checks at pubs, bars

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) formed special teams and conducted surprise checks at pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants across the city on December 27 and 28, in view of the forthcoming New Year celebrations. During the checks, one person tested positive for cannabis.

H-NEW, in coordination with the Law and Order police, City Armed Reserve personnel from CAR Headquarters and the Narcotic Dog Squad, divided teams into 10 clusters and carried out the operation to prevent drug abuse and maintain public order in the city.

As part of the special drive, seven decoy teams were deployed on December 27 and eight decoy teams on December 28. The teams conducted random and discreet checks at pubs, bars and restaurants across Hyderabad without causing inconvenience to the establishment management or the general public.

On December 27, 40 suspicious persons were screened in and around the premises using Rapid Drug Testing Kits, with one person testing positive for cannabis. On the following day, 25 suspicious persons were screened and none tested positive.