Road encroachments dominate HYDRAA Prajavani grievances

HYDERABAD: Encroachments have extended beyond vacant lands and lakes to public roads, with even dead-end streets blocked and unauthorised constructions coming up unchecked, residents alleged during the HYDRAA Prajavani on Monday.

A total of 44 complaints on road encroachments were received. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the grievances and directed officials to act.

Residents of Sri Veeranjaneya Colony, Vanasthalipuram, said an 18-foot road had been encroached upon, with fencing put up even around electric poles. In Kondapur’s Sri Ramnagar Colony, a real estate firm was accused of encroaching 1.2 acres of government land in Survey No. 202, blocking access to homes.

At Old Alwal, encroachments allegedly reduced a 30-foot road to seven feet, disrupting bus movement. Similar complaints came from Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar, including blocked traditional roads and road-space encroachments. Residents of Sardar Nagar, Maheshwaram, also sought urgent demarcation of Raviryala Lake’s full tank level after plots in an HMDA-approved layout were reportedly getting submerged.