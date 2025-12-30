Tamrapatr: Exploring power, poverty and choice

For actor Sruti Meher Nori, who plays Niharbala, the script was irresistible. “This play, in particular, stands out for its message and, more importantly, the way it has been said. The words, the dialogues, the choice of words and the strength within them felt impactful. While many scripts feel loose and less effective, this one truly resonates with the audience if they are receptive. It speaks about patriotism beyond freedom fighters, showing how we live, our ethics, values, and transparency, all said beautifully, engagingly and with layered writing that first drew me to the play,” she shares.

Lead actor Niteesh Pandey echoes that sentiment, crediting both the writer’s courage and the director’s refusal to dilute the text. “For me, the play came through, sir, and we trusted his instinct because every suggestion of his has always turned out beautiful, even comedy that touches deeper layers. When the script was out of print, he scanned his old copy and shared it with us. Once we read it in one sitting, we knew we had to do it. The writer’s courage, the relevance beyond India, and the honest mirror it holds made me say yes to this simple yet powerful story,” he notes.