The confluence of cultures at Ocean Winds — Oz India

At Ravindra Bharathi, the evening did not unfold like a conventional concert — it breathed, listened, and slowly found its rhythm. Ocean Winds — Oz India, presented by Raga by Vaaradhi and Chaitanya Art Theatres, was less a performance and more a meeting of minds, cultures, and memories, where Australian jazz flowed effortlessly into Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam.
The audience was first introduced to the musicians — an ensemble shaped by decades of trust and shared exploration. The musical journey opened with a seamless dialogue between jazz and Carnatic traditions. Bamboo and key flautist BV Balasai brought lyrical clarity, while mandolin exponent UP Raju anchored the classical soul of the evening. Adrian Sheriff, performing on the Japanese shakuhachi and percussion, emerged as a bridge between worlds — his understanding of Carnatic rhythm shaped by years of training under the legendary guru Karaikkudi Mani. Tony Hicks, moving fluidly between saxophone, clarinet and flutes, added an improvisational edge that felt instinctive rather than imposed. Percussionists Dr Suresh Vaidyanathan, Chandrakanth on mridangam, Dr Srikanth on tabla and Dr Vyshnavi Sainath Prabhi on Nattuvangam, completed the soundscape, transforming rhythm from accompaniment into a powerful narrative voice.
Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, the driving force behind Ocean Winds – Oz India, reflected on how her long association with Australian musicians shaped her artistic thinking. “I have been collaborating with Australian musicians for over two decades now. When I first encountered jazz, it was challenging — it demanded a different way of listening,” she said.
The first segment of the concert explored rhythm as architecture. Pieces such as Ananda — a celebration of happiness — and compositions like Sho Far Sho Good by Tony Hicks and a composition structured around numerical cycles like three and nine, revealed how mathematics and music can converse with startling beauty. Jazz improvisation did not dilute Carnatic complexity; instead, it illuminated it, allowing both forms to expand without losing their identity.
If the first half belonged to sound, the second belonged to movement. Under the artistic vision of Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, Bharatanatyam entered the dialogue — not as an embellishment, but as an equal voice. Along with the faculty and students of Vyshnavie Natya Centre, the dancers translated rhythm into geometry, emotion into line and space. One segment paid tribute to guru Karaikkudi Mani through his original recorded percussion, transforming pure rhythm into visual intensity. Another unfolded like spring itself — Vasantha Pravaham — bursting with musical vitality. A tender interlude explored the many shades of love through the bond between a grandmother and child, while the final piece spoke quietly yet firmly of unity and global peace.
Ravindra Bharathi, she noted, holds a deeply personal significance. “I grew up watching performances here, sitting in the balcony and imagining the artistes on stage as almost celestial beings,” she said with a smile, adding, “To return to this space with my students and collaborators from across the world feels like coming home,” Dr Rajeshwari concludes.
As the final notes faded and the dancers held their last pose, the message lingered gently yet firmly — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world, indeed, is one family).