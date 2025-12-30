The confluence of cultures at Ocean Winds — Oz India

If the first half belonged to sound, the second belonged to movement. Under the artistic vision of Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, Bharatanatyam entered the dialogue — not as an embellishment, but as an equal voice. Along with the faculty and students of Vyshnavie Natya Centre, the dancers translated rhythm into geometry, emotion into line and space. One segment paid tribute to guru Karaikkudi Mani through his original recorded percussion, transforming pure rhythm into visual intensity. Another unfolded like spring itself — Vasantha Pravaham — bursting with musical vitality. A tender interlude explored the many shades of love through the bond between a grandmother and child, while the final piece spoke quietly yet firmly of unity and global peace.