CURAPOD: Pain care beyond medication

Musculoskeletal pain continues to be the leading cause of limited mobility and decreased quality of life for individuals of all ages and levels of physical activity. In India, the increasing demand for non-invasive, long-term pain relief options is driving the focus on clinically validated, non-drug technologies that can be applied consistently and safely outside of the clinical setting.
To this end, CURAPOD brings a newly developed class II approved medical device manufactured in India by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The device offers a non-invasive method for providing relief from musculoskeletal pain related to more than 30 different conditions, such as chronic low back pain, knee pain, arthritis, tendonitis, sports injury, nerve pain, pain and strain, associated with prolonged sitting or repetitive use.
Explaining the purpose behind the device, Surya Prakash, founder and chief technology officer, CURAPOD, says, “At its simplest, it’s a compact device that you place directly on the area of discomfort, such as the knee, lower back, shoulder, or neck, and it delivers targeted therapy to support natural healing.”
The device has been developed for individuals experiencing persistent or recurring pain, as well as for people with active lifestyles. According to Surya, “The device is intended for individuals experiencing persistent or recurring pain. In addition to providing relief to those who’ve experienced muscle soreness or strain post-exercise or after competing in a sporting event, the device is perfect for athletes, weekend warriors, gym rats, and anyone else active in their life to help relieve soreness and strain.”
Through the application of medical-grade photobiomodulation, a ‘light-emitting diode’ (LED) device emits red light onto the injured area. This light penetrates past the skin to stimulate repair of damaged cells, improve blood flow, and reduce swelling.
He further explains, “The way it works is by using medical-grade photobiomodulation technology and delivery of pre-determined amounts of red and near-infrared light directly to the damaged tissue, as well as stimulating the body’s ability to heal where pain occurs at the biological level, rather than just masking symptom.”
Clinical studies have been conducted to test the effectiveness of photobiomodulation in treating musculoskeletal conditions associated with inflammation, stiffness, and delayed healing. “What makes it different from typical pain-relief wearables is its adaptive, personalised approach. Many devices offer fixed settings or generic vibration, heat, or electrical stimulation,” he notes.
Personalisation is guided through structured user feedback collected via the companion mobile application. Users log pain type, location, and intensity, and the app creates condition-specific therapy schedules covering duration, frequency, and progression.
A typical therapy session lasts approximately 30 minutes, depending on the condition being addressed. “During use, most people feel a gentle warming or soothing sensation at the treatment site. There’s no sharp stimulation or discomfort, as the adaptive engine continuously regulates intensity,” he concludes.