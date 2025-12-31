DJ Nils Hoffmann: Dreams, practice, repeat

German electronic music producer and DJ Nils Hoffmann returned to Hyderabad for a show that felt less like a stop on a tour and more like a reunion. Having performed in the city before, he arrived with a sense of familiarity and genuine anticipation, keen to reconnect with an audience he clearly remembers fondly. There was an ease in the way he spoke about Hyderabad, shaped by past experiences and the warmth he associates with the city’s listeners.

For Nils Hoffmann, live shows are never just about the music alone. “I always love meeting people who listen to the music. Playing music for the show, obviously, is always exciting,” he shares, underlining how audience interaction remains central to his experience on stage.

Trying to describe his music to any first-time listeners, Nils keeps it simple and instinctive: “It is a mixture of melodic house, progressive house music, with a touch of indie music. I think that is how I would put it, as it feels like a combination of these three things.”