DJ Nils Hoffmann: Dreams, practice, repeat

German electronic music producer and DJ Nils Hoffmann returned to Hyderabad for a show that felt less like a stop on a tour and more like a reunion. Having performed in the city before, he arrived with a sense of familiarity and genuine anticipation, keen to reconnect with an audience he clearly remembers fondly. There was an ease in the way he spoke about Hyderabad, shaped by past experiences and the warmth he associates with the city’s listeners.
For Nils Hoffmann, live shows are never just about the music alone. “I always love meeting people who listen to the music. Playing music for the show, obviously, is always exciting,” he shares, underlining how audience interaction remains central to his experience on stage.
Trying to describe his music to any first-time listeners, Nils keeps it simple and instinctive: “It is a mixture of melodic house, progressive house music, with a touch of indie music. I think that is how I would put it, as it feels like a combination of these three things.”
That balance, he admits, comes less from sudden inspiration and more from discipline. “It comes from routine, because I show up every day and practice music. Inspiration usually comes through making music daily, consistently, and staying present in the process,” he narrates.
His journey into music unfolded organically. “I never really thought music would become my career. It just happened by itself,” he recalls, tracing it back to his teenage years when he began producing, uploading tracks online and slowly building an audience. Only later, when the streams and international shows followed, did the idea of a full-time career settle in.
While touring in India, Nils has noticed a distinct difference in energy. “I think the Indian crowd is much more energetic and appreciative, and I have rarely seen this level of warmth for an artist coming to a specific city. I feel Indians are always very thankful and enthusiastic, and that energy stays with you. I have also noticed that every other artist I speak to feels the same about the Indian crowd, because there is something truly different and special about it,” he shares.
When it comes to his own sets, certain tracks never lose their magic. “I always love playing Lonely because it feels personal. From the new album, I like playing Give Me Life. Still, my highlights are always Lonely or Running in a Dream,” he says.
Between studio, flights and performances, Nils keeps his routine simple and grounded. While he admits he is not yet familiar with Indian music, curiosity is clearly there.
Looking back, he describes his journey simply as ‘running in a dream’ — a little cheesy, he admits, but true. With no big announcements yet, just new music and remixes taking shape, the connection lingers, moving forward with the same passion, excitement and commitment that have always guided him.