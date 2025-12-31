Elevé Diamonds: Elevate your spark

In a market where jewellery brands are racing to keep up with changing tastes, Elevé Diamonds positions itself at an interesting intersection of legacy and modern luxury. With roots tracing back over a century through its parent lineage Tibarumal Jewellery, Elevé Diamonds is now carving out a distinct identity in the lab grown diamond space, driven by a mix of experience, youthful ambition and careful planning. In conversation with CE at its fifth store launch at Khajaguda, its co-founder and CEO talk about the brand, the legacy and more.

Explaining the choice of the brand’s name, Trishank Gupta, co-founder and managing director, says that the idea came from a simple but meaningful space. “Elevé actually means the pupil of the eye in French, and the sparkle resonated a lot because diamonds sparkle and even the pupil of the eye sparkles, so that is why we chose this name,” he explains, adding that the intent was always to create something refined yet contemporary.