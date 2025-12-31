Elevé Diamonds: Elevate your spark

In a market where jewellery brands are racing to keep up with changing tastes, Elevé Diamonds positions itself at an interesting intersection of legacy and modern luxury. With roots tracing back over a century through its parent lineage Tibarumal Jewellery, Elevé Diamonds is now carving out a distinct identity in the lab grown diamond space, driven by a mix of experience, youthful ambition and careful planning. In conversation with CE at its fifth store launch at Khajaguda, its co-founder and CEO talk about the brand, the legacy and more.
Explaining the choice of the brand’s name, Trishank Gupta, co-founder and managing director, says that the idea came from a simple but meaningful space. “Elevé actually means the pupil of the eye in French, and the sparkle resonated a lot because diamonds sparkle and even the pupil of the eye sparkles, so that is why we chose this name,” he explains, adding that the intent was always to create something refined yet contemporary.
Talking about the journey into this business, Trishank shares that the shift was driven by evolving consumer behaviour and modern trends. “Tibarumal Jewellery has a legacy of 100 years, and we saw the way consumers are shifting towards modernism and sustainability, so we wanted to bring that legacy into modern luxury and that is the prime reason why Elevé started,” he says.
Design remains at the heart of the brand. Prajay Maganlal, CEO of the brand points out that Pankaj Gupta (Trishank’s father), plays a central role. “Every design is either done by him or approved by him and that is one of our core USPs because unique designs that work across customer bases are very hard to create,” he explains, adding that Trishank has also slowly begun experimenting with designs himself.
On the challenges of scaling quickly, Prajay notes, “Bringing in systems, from ERP to organisational hierarchy, and building everything with board approvals was one of the biggest back-end challenges, while finding the right locations was the biggest front end challenge.”
Discussing what sets Elevé apart, Trishank highlights their range. “We have introduced Italian chain bracelets that are very light and are also selling quickly. We offer collections rarely seen in lab-grown jewellery, such as polki, pearl and polki together, large colour stone ranges, and even Victorian jewellery. This breadth of unique collections gives us a clear edge and drives strong customer interest,” he says, adding that footfall across stores averages around 1,000 visitors a month.
“People believe in us because of the Tibarumal legacy. That must be protected at any cost. Mistakes can happen, but admit it and do not repeat it. Then is innovation. Every day you must try something new, because there is no final target. Someone is always waiting to take your place, so passion and constant drive are essential,” Pankaj Gupta ends on an advising note.