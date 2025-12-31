HYDRAA action: Five acres of encroachments cleared at Durgam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched a major drive to clear large-scale encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu. As part of this initiative, about five acres of encroached lake area has been cleared near Inorbit Mall, Madhapur on Tuesday.

The encroached portion was reportedly filled with soil and being illegally used as a parking area for school buses and IT company vehicles, fetching monthly rents up to Rs 50 lakh. HYDRAA officials vacated the vehicles, erected fencing around the lake boundary and initiated steps to remove the dumped soil.

Following a complaint received through Prajavani, HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath ordered immediate field inspection by officials from concerned departments. Based on the inspection and verification of records, encroachments were confirmed and clearance action was taken accordingly.

Once spread over 160 acres, Durgam Cheruvu has gradually shrunk to 116 acres due to systematic encroachments and dumping activity. Illegal filling with soil to depths of 10-15 metres has resulted in gradual occupation of lake area, obstructing even the proposed walking track around the lake.

Except on the northern side, three sides of the lake have faced severe encroachment. Satellite imagery provided by NRSC shows progressive land grabbing over the years: nearly 29 acres by 1976, 10 acres from 1995 to 2000 and five acres from 2000 onwards.