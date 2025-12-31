Schizophrenia needs care, not stigma

Schizophrenia can feel daunting, especially when its symptoms are misunderstood or hidden away. It shapes how a person processes thoughts, emotions and everyday situations, but timely medical care, emotional support and sustained treatment can help those living with the condition lead balanced, productive and connected lives.
Explaining how the illness shows up in daily life, Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, says schizophrenia disrupts brain functioning in several ways. “Three basic types of symptoms result from the disruption of brain function caused by schizophrenia: cognitive (thinking problems), negative (reductions like apathy), and positive (added experiences like hallucinations or delusions). Unmanaged symptoms impair relationships and independence, so early intervention is crucial,” Dr Pragya explains.
One of the biggest confusions around schizophrenia is how it differs from stress or depression. Clearing this up, Dr Praveen S Gopan, consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder marked by disturbances in perception, thought processes, emotions, and behaviour. Patients may experience hallucinations, delusions, disorganised thinking, and social withdrawal. While stress or depression may cause distress, schizophrenia significantly impairs a person’s ability to distinguish what is real from what is not.”
Treatment, doctors agree, works best when medication is combined with therapy. Dr Pragya notes that while medicines help control core symptoms, therapy looks at the person as a whole. “While antipsychotics, such as olanzapine or risperidone, regulate basic symptoms, therapy and counselling focus on the ‘complete individual’ for greater results. Cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, helps develop coping mechanisms, control voices, and confront delusions. While family therapy improves communication, reduces conflict, and educates loved ones. Training in social skills: Restores everyday functioning, such as conversations or job interviews,” she explains.
Early warning signs are often subtle, which is why families play a key role. Dr Praveen cautions, “Early symptoms often appear in late adolescence or early adulthood and may be subtle. These include social isolation, decline in academic or work performance, suspiciousness, sleep disturbances, lack of motivation, and changes in speech or behaviour. Families should seek medical help if these symptoms persist for weeks or worsen, especially when the person starts expressing strange beliefs or hearing voices. Early intervention greatly improves long-term outcomes.”
When it comes to recovery, expectations need to be realistic but hopeful. Dr Pragya points out that schizophrenia is usually managed rather than cured. “Many people resume their jobs, relationships, and interests after achieving 70 to 80 percent symptom control with regular antipsychotics. Functional progress, such as independent living, job, and personal objectives, is what recovery entails. Relapses occur, but better trajectories are predicted by early therapy,” she shares.
Stigma remains one of the hardest hurdles. Addressing this, Dr Praveen states, “Schizophrenia is not a life sentence. Many patients lead stable lives, maintain relationships, and contribute meaningfully to society when treatment is adhered to.”
Busting Myths by Dr Pragya Rashmi
Myth: People with schizophrenia are violent.
Reality: Only 5–10 percent of people are violent compared to the general population; substance addiction, not disease, increases risk.
Myth: There are two personalities.
Reality: It’s not many personalities, which is a dissociative disorder; it’s fragmented thought.
Myth: It is incurable or the result of poor parenting.
Reality: Brain and genetic causes; very treatable with contemporary therapy.
Myth: People are incapable of getting better.
Reality: As evidenced by the success of celebrities like Elyn Saks, many do.