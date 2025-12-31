Schizophrenia needs care, not stigma

Busting Myths by Dr Pragya Rashmi

Myth: People with schizophrenia are violent.

Reality: Only 5–10 percent of people are violent compared to the general population; substance addiction, not disease, increases risk.

Myth: There are two personalities.

Reality: It’s not many personalities, which is a dissociative disorder; it’s fragmented thought.

Myth: It is incurable or the result of poor parenting.

Reality: Brain and genetic causes; very treatable with contemporary therapy.

Myth: People are incapable of getting better.

Reality: As evidenced by the success of celebrities like Elyn Saks, many do.