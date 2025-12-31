Simple fever, serious Scrub Typhus risk

Talking about how people get infected, Dr K Krishna Prabhakar, director — department of internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explains, “Scrub typhus is a serious but treatable infection caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted to humans by the bite of tiny infected larval mites called chiggers that live on vegetation and small rodents in scrub, farms and forest fringes. People get infected when they sit, work or walk in grass, fields, or bushes where these mites are present; it does not spread directly from person to person, and most cases occur during and after the monsoon in rural and semi-urban areas across India’s ‘tsutsugamushi triangle’.”