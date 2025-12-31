Telangana sees 2.33 per cent drop in crime rate

HYDERABAD: Though the crime rate declined in the state by 2.33% in the first 11 months of 2025, the number of missing persons and criminal breach of trust cases increased by 23.11% and 18% respectively, compared to the previous year.
A total of 2,38,158 cases were registered in 2024, but this year, the number came down to 2,28,695. In 2024, a total of 701 cases were registered for criminal breach of trust, and in 2025, a total of 863 cases were registered. The number of missing persons cases increased from 19,373 in 2024 to 22,882 in 2025. In 2025 up to November, 22,882 missing cases were registered in which 25,074 persons remained missing while 21,754 persons were traced which is 87%.
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy released statistics related to crimes that occurred in Telangana in 2025 at the state police headquarters here on Tuesday.
He said that cybercrime was down by 3% as against 41% rise across the country. A total of 85,766 complaints were received in 2024 and 83,431 complaints were received in 2025. Financial losses reduced by 21%, from Rs 1,753.11 crore in 2024 to Rs 1,378.34 crore, outperforming national reduction by a margin of 6%.
He said that a total of 1,67,018 BNS/IPC cases were reported during the year 2025 as compared to 1,69,477 cases in 2024 with a decrease of 1.45%. Murder cases reported in the year 2024 were 856. In 2025 they were 781, a decrease of 8.76%. As many as 17,700 theft cases were reported this year, of which 6,930 (39%) were automobile thefts. Of the 6,930 automobile thefts, 46% (3,198) cases involved two-wheelers.
Drop in rape cases
In 2024, 2,945 rape cases were reported. That number dropped to 2,549 in 2025, a decrease of 13.44%. Of 2,549 cases, 2,523 rapes were committed by persons known to survivors and 26 by unknown persons.
In 98.03% of rape cases, the accused were known to survivors. In 2,076 cases, the accused are close family members, friends, lovers or colleagues. As many as 230 rapes were committed by neighbours and 217 rapes were by persons working in the proximity of victims, who were servants and drivers.
Some instances of rape were reported after disputes involving men and women in live-in relationships.
The DGP, meanwhile, said that the conviction rate was 11.18% in 2025 and it was 8.81% in 2024. In 2025, as many as 3,885 criminals were convicted, 22,968 acquitted and 37,313 cases were compromised.
The DGP said that the conviction percentage was 38.72%. Four persons were awarded death penalty and 320 accused persons were sentenced to life in 216 cases. As many as 77 were sentenced to life in 67 cases of crimes against women.
39% increase in drugs cases
The state witnessed a 39% increase in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in 2025 compared to the previous year. A total of 2,542 cases were registered and 8,322 persons were booked during the year. Police also seized 25% more contraband than the previous year. A total of 26,988 kg of drugs were disposed of in 2,337 cases. Properties worth Rs 41.47 crore were forfeited under NDPS Act.
Dept to identify and help cops prone to suicide
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said the Police department had begun identifying personnel with suicidal tendencies and referring them to psychiatrists or psychologists for counselling and treatment. CID chief Charu Sinha said: “We have developed 25 vulnerability mapping parameters to identify personnel who are most affected. These have been shared with district SPs, who have been given three months to identify such individuals,” she said.